GRANGER, Ind. — Christopher (Chris) John Szakaly, 65, of Granger, Ind., formerly of Champaign, passed in his home on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Carter; three sons, J.R., Joel (Amy) and Jensen (Ashley); and three wonderful grandchildren. Chris was most proud of his sons and their families.
He is also survived by three brothers, the Rev. Anthony, Dr. Martin (Patty) and Dan (Siobhan); his mother-in-law, Carol Carter; four sisters-in-law, Suzanne, Kathy (Charles), Lynda (Scott) and June (Eric); and several neices and nephews and their families.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Jean Szakaly; father-in-law, Russell Carter; and a brother-in-law, David Hohlfelder.
Chris contributed his services in many health care settings and was recognized for his compassionate care.
He enjoyed sports, reading history, their alpaca farm, hiking and travel. He worked out his mind and body.
He will be remembered by his "work hard, play hard" attitude and his value of honesty.
Cremation will be performed by McGann Hay Funeral Homes, South Bend, Ind. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Pinhook Park, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Millhouse (campmillhouse.org), Heart to Heart Hospice (htohhfoundation.org\\donations) or the Alzheimer's Disease Research Contribution Fund at Indiana University Medical Center, Stark Neurosciences Research Institute, 320 W. 15th St., Suite 414, Indianapolis IN 46202, or 317-278-5848. Condolences may be offered at McGannHay.com.