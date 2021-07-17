URBANA — Christopher E. “Cowboy” Cordes, 63, of Urbana passed away Thursday (July 15, 2016) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 10, 1957, in Bradenton, Fla., a son of Melvin and Nancy (Dunn) Cordes.
He is survived by a son, Jacob Cordes of Urbana; parents, Melvin (Rita) Cordes of Urbana and Nancy Flach of Oakley; grandchildren, Tyler, Landon and Angel; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Jennifer (Terry) Martin of Sullivan, Pamela Cordes of Charlottesville, Va., Shelia Dodd of St. Joseph, Sheryl (Ben) Fisher of Champaign, Lynne Durham of La Place, Elaine (Mitch) Fruhling of St. Joseph, Lisa Hammac of Heyworth and Tammy (Doug) Dawson of Forsyth, Mo.; brothers, Roy (Beth) Flach of Oakley, David (Nancy) Cordes of Kimberling City, Mo., and Kevin Flach of Cerro Gordo; and many nieces and nephews.
Chris graduated from Ogden High School. He then joined the U.S. Marines. He was a truck driver and also worked as a mechanic, painter, roofer and many other jobs. He loved nature and being outdoors. He was an avid history buff who never met a stranger.
A celebration of life is being planned by the family for a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.