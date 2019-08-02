DANVILLE — Christopher Lee Kunze of Danville died unexpectedly on Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at the age of 37.
Chris was born April 5, 1982, in Danville, to Peggy and John Kunze. Equally a mischief maker and a hard worker, between getting stung by a hundred bees and breaking too many bones for one person, Chris started his first job when he was 10, running a paper route in the neighborhood.
After graduating from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Chris made a career in the banking industry for 10 years and more recently transitioned into sales. He was the proud father of two boys, and his favorite days were spent with them: building Legos, hunting for salamanders, and hiking.
Chris is survived by his parents; his sons, Jonathan and Thomas Kunze; his siblings, Jennifer, Melissa and Andrew (Savitri) Kunze; a niece and nephew, Paige and Trenton Ryan; and his grandmother, Ann Harris.
Services for Chris will be held at St. James United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with a service starting at 11:30 a.m, followed by a meal. Please join us to celebrate his life.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions may be made to the Jonathan and Thomas Kunze Education Fund to benefit Chris’ two sons, by either visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/jonathan-and-thomas-kunze-education-fund, or by writing a check to John Kunze.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, are in charge of arrangements. Please join Chris’ family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.