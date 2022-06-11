URBANA — Christopher David Munds, 52, of Urbana passed away Sunday (June 5, 2022) at home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1970.
Chris was preceeded in death by his father, Robert; mother, Martha; sister, Valerie, who died at birth; and ex-wife, Tina.
He leaves behind two daughters, Tabatha and Alexis, and a grandaughter, Lana, all of Paris, Ill.; a brother, Rick of Villa Grove; and sister, Karen of Davenport, Iowa.
He loved his family and enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
Services are pending for a later date.