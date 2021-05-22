MONTICELLO — Chris Oberheim, 44, of Monticello passed away Wednesday (May 19, 2021).
Chris was born on Oct. 31, 1976, in Decatur. Chris was not only a police officer, he was also a son, brother, beloved coach, trusted friend and respected leader. He fulfilled the roles of husband and father best.
Chris is survived by his wife, Amber; daughters, Hannah (21), Avery (18) and twins Addison and Aubree (13); parents, Ted and Mary Ann Oberheim; siblings, Greg (Michelle), Amy, Matt (Jennifer), Joe (Chelsea) and Sarah (Jason); in-laws; and nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his sister, LeighAnn, and grandfather, Neil Ganley.
Chris started his career at the Decatur Police Department in 2000. He quickly became a respected officer within that department who led by silent example. He maintained a sense of humility even when receiving recognition for his heroic actions. He always looked forward to playing in the annual PBPA state softball tournament and making memories with his fellow officers. Their friendships were treasured.
Chris transferred to the Champaign Police Department in 2008, where he continued to protect and serve his community. Chris received two medals of valor for his courageous acts of selfless bravery. However, you would never know that because he kept a humble demeanor and was never boastful.
Chris dedicated a great deal of his off-duty time to coaching several successful girls' softball teams. His influence on the field was felt by many who loved and respected him.
Chris made it very apparent that his family was his first priority. His four daughters were his absolute pride and joy. The lessons instilled and the honor in their hearts will be used to carry on the legacy of their father.
Times will be hard without him in sight at life’s events, from birthdays, ball games, graduation, future weddings and even someday grandchildren. While incredibly hard, his family’s faith and belief that Chris is forever watching over will warm their heavy hearts during these moments.
Thank-you for those who have and continue to show their love and respect for Chris and his family. He genuinely cared about everyone who was ever part of his life. Through the hustles and bustles of life, stay kind-hearted, take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together.
Moving forward, we will do just as Chris would ... stay strong, faithful and close to family. We do this for him.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 25, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Maranatha Church, 555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur, IL 62521. Funeral services to celebrate Chris’ life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the church. Burial will follow in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct your donations to gofundme.com/f/chris-oberheim-memorial?qid=f19c69497c74e70b0396b3be0aff3a97&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer. Condolences and memories may be shared at gracelandfairlawn.com.