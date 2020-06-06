PHILO — Christopher Wayne Pratt, 44, of Philo passed away at 8:34 p.m. Thursday (June 4, 2020) in Allerton.
A private family funeral will be held at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Jason Schiller officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Christopher was born on Sept. 4, 1975, in Champaign, a son to Ron and Terry Foltz Pratt; they survive. Also surviving are two daughters, Torie Johnson-Pratt of Taylorville and Katrina Jackson of Champaign; and three siblings, Nichole (Michael) Bryant of Sidney, Karen (Sean) Talbott of Tolono and Donald (Sarah Ward) Pratt of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Dorothy Foltz, George and Barbara Hawkins and Russell Pratt.
He grew up in Philo and attended Unity High School. He was employed at Illini FS in Urbana for 10 years. He also held various construction jobs over the years. He enjoyed fishing with his grandpa, woodworking, tinkering with cars and listening to music.
He was a loving father, son and brother. He was there to lend a helping hand, whether is was around the family home working on a remodel, gardening or landscaping with his dad or helping out a friend, he was a generous and caring person. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for his daughters.