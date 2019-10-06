CHAMPAIGN — Christopher Joseph Quinn of Champaign passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, at age 58.
Chris was born March 9, 1961, in Urbana, to Joseph and Margaret (Dixon) Quinn.
Chris received a master's of library science degree from the University of Illinois. He worked at the University of Illinois, Ricker Library of Art and Architecture for 33 years, where he was serving as the interim head at the time of his death. He became an associate professor in 2001.
The Ricker Library was the love of his life. He especially enjoyed training and mentoring graduate students and was known for his patience and always cheerful willingness to go the extra mile to assist faculty and students.
Besides art and architecture, Chris was also greatly interested in U.S. politics and history; enjoyed movies, concerts at Krannert Center, the Illinois State Shakespeare Festival, trips to Chicago and Cardinals baseball. He will be fondly remembered by those who knew him well as a kind and gentle soul; a good listener and a loyal friend.
Chris is survived by his sister, Maryann Bonner (Wade) of Indianapolis; his brother, Tom Quinn (Carol) of Lakewood, Colo.; a niece, Megan Quinn of Lakewood, Colo.; and his cousin and dear friend, Mary Dixon of Champaign.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Champaign. Interment of cremated remains will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Ricker Library at the University of Illinois. Please join Chris’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.