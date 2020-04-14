FAIRBURY — Christopher Lee Siegmund, 53, of Wichita, Kan., passed away suddenly after an acute and serious illness on Saturday (April 11, 2020) at 1:19 p.m. in Andover, Kan. He was born on July 13, 1966, in Waukegan.
Chris met his wife, Helen Farrelly, in Dublin, Ireland, and they were married in November 2015. She survives in Wichita.
Chris will be remembered by his mother, Janie Barnard of Tuscola, and father, Bill (Irma) Siegmund of Canyon City, Colo.; his sister, Lori, and Dennis Butler of Tolono; and a brother-in-law, Stan Crews of Pontiac.
Other survivors include his many nieces and nephews, Michael (Betsy) Butler, Matthew Butler, Christian (Bobbie) Butler, Logan (Sarah) Wooldridge, Kegan (Cynthia) Chavez, Haley Laughlin, Mallory Crews, Owen Jones, Colm Jones, Megan Jones, Darragh Grehan, Jennifer Grehan, Matthew Grehan, Michael Grehan, Daniel Kilcoyne and Adam Kilcoyne.
He is sadly missed by his parents-in-law in Dublin, Ireland, Owen and Eileen Farrelly; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gareth and Evelyn Jones, Tony and Trisha Grehan, Maurice and Margaret Grehan and Fionnuala and Shaun Kilcoyne.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Kari Crews.
Chris graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey High School in Illinois, earned a bachelor of science degree from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in business administration and management from University of Denver.
He was proud of the work he did for the pharma industry and held multiple positions with Pfizer over the years in Manhattan, Philadelphia, Dublin, Strangnas, Sweden, and McPherson Kan.
He was an operations manufacturing lead in the largest Pfizer biopharmaceutical plant in Dublin, Ireland. Chris moved from there to become the site leader of Pfizer operations in Strangnas, Sweden, and relocated in late 2017 to Wichita, Kan., where he headed up the contract manufacturing operations in Pfizer, McPherson, Kan.
His early career was with Amgen in California as a global operations leader. Chris enjoyed traveling the world and meeting new people. His charisma, kindness and quick smile ensured he made a lot of friends along his journey.
Chris loved animals, especially his greyhound dogs, and his German shepherds Lars and Loki.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.