CHAMPAIGN — Christopher (Chris) Tromley Jr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
He was born in Vincennes, Ind., in 1936, the son of Christopher J. Tromley and Ann Hunter Tromley. He married his wife, Linda, of 60 years in Vincennes; she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Christy (Scott) Pitol of Aurora, Scott (Rebecca) Tromley of Mahomet and Susan Tromley of Lisle; grandsons, Seth (Stephanie), Zachary and James Wilson; two brothers, Ray (Anita) and Joe Tromley; sisters, Helen (Morris) Thomas and Carolyn (David) Schultz; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Tromley and Jan Tromley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; bothers, Paul, John, George and Jim Tromley; and two sisters, Margaret Klueh and Norma Hunkler.
After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Chris served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing his service, he started working in the food service industry. He retired from housing food stores at the University of Illinois.
Chris will best be remembered as having a big smile for everyone he met and his wonderful singing voice. He was always grateful that he grew up in a large family and said, "Although our wealth was small, our companionship and love for each other was abundant."
A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Piatt County Nursing Home. The family owes all of them a debt of gratitude.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Piatt County Nursing Home, 1111 N. State St., Monticello, IL 61856. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.