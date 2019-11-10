URBANA — Christy Ellen (Hausmann) Elliott, 77, of Urbana passed away peacefully at 1:48 p.m. Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at home surrounded by family.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Rushville Cemetery, Rushville.
Christy was born in Chicago on Nov. 22, 1941, to parents Gustav and Helen (Pippig) Hausmann. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her son, Thomas Elliott.
She grew up in Chicago and Fox Lake.
On March 3, 1963, Christy married the love of her life, Robert Elliott, in Macomb. They learned to collaborate and taught each other many things. Robert passed away in December 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Elliott of Urbana; three grandchildren, Kayla Elliott, Jenna Elliott and Matt Pieper; and five great-grandchildren.
Christy earned her master’s degree from the University of Illinois; she was a teacher for over 30 years, retiring from Urbana School District 116.
Christy loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them over the years. She loved celebrating the holidays, volunteering with very dedicated individuals and watching the new generations develop.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.