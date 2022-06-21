URBANA — Christy Junior Genzel, 92, of Urbana passed away at 1:17 p.m. Saturday (June 18, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by his three children.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, with military honors.
Christy was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Cissna Park, the son of Christy A. and Myrtle Crozier Genzel. He married Barbara Jean Camp on June 28, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda, the first wedding performed in the new church. She preceded him in death March 9, 2021.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda (Edward) Genzel Hynan of Waco, Texas, and Mary (Dan) Genzel Slack of Centennial, Colo.; a son, Mark (Sheryl) Genzel of Fisher; five grandchildren, Patrick (Sharon) Hynan, Andrea (Matt) Slack-Cookson, Kristy Slack, Sarah Slack and Christopher (Kari) Genzel; and four great-grandchildren, Sadie and Ivy Hynan and Ashley and C.J. Genzel; and his siblings, RoseAnna (Myron) Frichtl, Glenn (Alice) Genzel, Lily Mae (Jerry) Ditman, Lee (Martha) Genzel and Dale (Delores) Genzel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Genzel; infant son, Michael Genzel; parents; brothers, Earl Genzel and Merle Genzel; and a special uncle, Wallace Crozier.
Christy graduated from Loda High School in 1948 and was class valedictorian. He was awarded a scholarship to Normal College. He later received an associate degree from Parkland College.
He proudly served as sergeant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla., from 1952-'54 and in the Army Reserve 1954-'58.
Christy’s occupation and work history included house mover, carpenter and general contractor with Genzel Brothers; M.C.I. Construction, field supervisor: D.K.C. Inc. job superintendent; Tri-R Construction, supervisor; and Carpenters Local 243 for 45 years.
He and his family moved from the Buckley-Loda area to Urbana, where they resided for the past 45 years. He was a very active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana. Christy had also served on the St. John’s Lutheran School Board and Buckley-Loda High School Board and was past president of both boards.
Christy attended many Cubs games with his Uncle Wallace in the 1940s, riding the train to Chicago. His family remembers special times with him, including helping Mary with renovations and additions on four different homes, Mark working with his dad for over 12 years in the construction business and being Linda’s biggest supporter-cheerleader; his example has given her the skills to last a lifetime. When in his 80s, he was able to chase his great-grandson up the hill. Many of his grandchildren always enjoyed hearing the story “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.”
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.