RANTOUL — Chuck Kohl, 74, of Rantoul passed away suddenly on Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born April 14, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of Bernard and Hazel (Myers) Kohl. He married Kathy Rauch on Aug. 15, 1992, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Erik (Amanda) Kohl of Grinnell, Iowa, Matthew Kohl of Ohio and Tony Collins of Ludlow; two brothers and two sisters, all of Ohio; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Shaina Collins.
Chuck served in the U.S. Air force for 20 years. He worked as an electronic technician for Raytheon and Rantoul Products for many years. He was an avid bowler and was active in the Faith Baptist Church, Champaign.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Faith Baptist Church, 4601 N. Market St., Champaign.
Ashes will be entombed at the Maplewood Cemetery at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.