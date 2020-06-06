CLAY CITY — Cindy Coffin, 59, of Clay City died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home.
Cindy was born on Nov. 2, 1960, in Thomasboro, the daughter of Marlin and Glenna Rueter. She later married Karl Coffin, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2018.
Cindy was a loving wife and was married for 36 years to her husband, Karl; she was also a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, and there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for them.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and reading. She loved animals, especially cats. She will live on in our hearts and memories forever.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Shauntae Coffin of Noble; son, Michael Coffin of Quebec, Canada; son, Gary Phares of Bloomington; three grandchildren and a great-grandson; parents, Marlin and Glenna Rueter; and sister, Leisa (Bob) Weatherford.
She was preceded in death by her husband; grandchild, Emma Coffin; and great-grandchild, Alena Jayde Holder.
Cremation rites were accorded. No services are planned.