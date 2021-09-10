BEMENT — Cindy J. Knowles, 64, of Bement passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Albert Parker American Legion Post, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post, Bement.
Cindy was born on April 24, 1957, in Springfield, a daughter of Walt and Catherine Burtle Dozier. She married Michael E. Knowles on April 7, 1979, in Bement, and he passed away on Jan. 11, 2019. Surviving are two sons, Jason (Brittany Benson) Dowell and Tucker (Crystal) Knowles, both of Bement.
Surviving grandchildren are Emily Dowell, Lily Harper and Wes and Zachary Knowles. Also surviving are three sisters, Brenda Pichon of Monticello, Tina (Tom) Tamberini of Indiana and Mary (Darryl) Lewis of Indiana; and her mother, Catherine Burtle of Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her father and husband.
She enjoyed the beach and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services