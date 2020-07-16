CAMARGO — Cindy L. Simpson of Camargo gained her angel wings and was reunited with her late husband, Michael "Mike" Simpson, and their beloved dog, Maddie, on Tuesday (July 14, 2020).
Cindy was born on Nov. 14, 1956, to Donald Daniell and Peggy Daniell in Charleston, Ill. She lived many years as a child in Wilmington.
Cindy moved to Camargo in the early 1970s when her parents opened The Log Cabin in Camargo. She graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1974.
After graduation, Cindy married Larry D. Rhoads in Longview on Feb. 23, 1975. She went to school to become a beautician. Cindy ran a shop out of her home for many years.
In August 1980, Cindy’s daughter, Misty, was welcomed. In July 1983, she was blessed with her son, Kevin.
Later in life, she married Mike Simpson on Aug. 3, 2001. After she married Mike, they bought The Stumble In Pub and Grub (Stumble In) in Hindsboro, with the grand opening in June 2002.
Cindy loved bartending. It was one of her passions. She enjoyed being around people and having a good time. Cindy lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed “dressing up” in costumes on Friday nights for karaoke; customers would come from all over to see what kind of outrageous costume she would be wearing. She enjoyed collecting angels, Precious Moments figures and the Chicago Cubs.
“My dear friend, Cindy is the living embodiment of the phrase 'Family doesn’t mean blood.'" — Jeff Schroeder.
Cindy would do anything for anyone. She would have fed you if you needed food. She would have given her last dollar to help someone in need. Cindy never asked for anything in return and always had an ear if you needed to talk. She was not fake. She would tell it like it was. She was an extremely hard worker and even more stubborn.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Don Daniell; her younger sister, Kris Larson; and her husband, Michael "Mike" Simpson.
Cindy leaves behind her mother, Peggy Daniell; her brother-in-law, Bobby Larson; and her children, Misty and Kevin Rhoads. She also leaves behind six furry four-legged grandchildren.
We are deeply saddened by our loss. Heaven gained an angel, and we were blessed to have Cindy in our lives. She is now with all of her loved ones and will make the sky brighter with one new star.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Joines Funeral Home (Illinois Route 130 South), Villa Grove, and a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Camargo Cemetery.