FITHIAN — Cindy Lou Gaines, 64, of Fithian passed away at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Feb. 16, 1957, in Urbana, the daughter of Charles O. and Peggy A. (Flemming) Valentine. She married Frank V. Gaines on May 15, 1992, in Urbana, and he survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Peggy A. Valentine, and a daughter, Dawn (Tom Stumborg), both of Champaign; siblings, Richard Valentine and Gary Valentine, both of Urbana, and Steven Valentine, Timothy Valentine and Julie Valentine, all of Champaign; three grandchildren, Margaret Hendricks, Harley Stumborg and Robert Stumborg; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father; a daughter, Jennifer Gaines; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Stumborg; and two brothers, Phillip Valentine and Charles Valentine.
Cindy was a cake decorator and enjoyed fishing, working in her yard and collecting frogs.
Graveside services for Cindy will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, with the Rev. Leland Collins officiating. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.