CLINTON — Cindy Lou Gharrett-Thrasher, 56, of Clinton died at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton.