SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Cindy Lynn Musson, 61, formerly of Danville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
Cindy loved life, family and her career as a city letter carrier. She started her career with the United States Postal Service in January 2000. She was the embodiment of happiness for all around. Her joyous personality transferred to anyone who was within her reach.
As a loving wife and mother, she is survived by her immediate family: her husband, Mark; two sons, Mark II and Steven; and daughter, Holli.
Cindy’s visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Sunset Funeral Home, Danville. This will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Cindy’s memorial service will also be held Saturday at the funeral home. It will immediately follow the visitation and will be from 2 to 3 p.m.