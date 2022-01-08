FARMER CITY — Cindy L. Shelmadine, 52, of Farmer City passed away at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Cindy was born May 3, 1969, in Danville, the daughter of Kenneth and Barbara (Hull) McGrath.
Cindy is survived by her children, Christina Shelmadine of Sidney, Elizabeth Canchola of St. Joseph and Ian Vanagaitis of Champaign; grandchildren, Barbara Farney and Theodore Goyne; father, Kenneth McGrath of Paris, Ill.; brother, Dan McGrath of Monticello; and sister, Diane McGrath of London, England.
She was preceded in death by her mother and son, Casey Shelmadine.
Cindy worked as a caregiver.
A celebration of life service will be held a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.