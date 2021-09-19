POINT CLEAR, Ala. — Clara Ann Nugent, 76, a native of El Dorado, Ark., and resident of Point Clear, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
She was a loving Christian and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She had a servant’s heart and served her church, church family and friends in many capacities.
Clara found the greatest joy and happiness when she was spending time with her family. Her light shone brightest when she was surrounded by her loved ones.
Professionally, Clara was the director of public relations at the University of Arkansas, and later served the University of Illinois. In retirement, she continued to share her event-planning and -hosting gifts and talents with many friends and family.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd James Burgess and Bobbie Ruth Burgess.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Nugent of Point Clear; daughter, Natasha Kendall (Todd) of Mobile; son, Ned Manning of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; grandchildren, Lindsey Kendall of Dallas and Tyler Kendall of Mobile; sister, Alice Houldridge (Steve) of El Dorado; nieces, including Heather Gilmore (Shaun) and Haley Houldridge; great-nieces, Delaney Gilmore, Anniston Gilmore and Collins Gilmore; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Fairhope United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens of Fairhope.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope United Methodist Church for future scholarships in honor of Clara Nugent.
Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 19698 Greeno Road, Fairhope, AL 36532; 251-990-7775; wolfefuneralhomes.com.