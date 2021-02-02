MANSFIELD — Clara Edith Kindred, 98, of Mahomet, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. There will be no visitation. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Mansfield United Methodist Church or the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation ‟Activities.” Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Edith was born on Sept. 28, 1922, in Stanford, a daughter of James F. and Susie Frederick Dickson. She married William A. Kindred on March 25, 1944, in Stanford. He passed away Nov. 28, 2007.
Edith is survived by her children, Karen Ryder of Mahomet, Deby Huchel of Mansfield and James (Pat) Kindred of Thomasboro; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.
Edith was a member of Mansfield United Methodist Church for 57 years. She also was a member of the Piatt County Farm Bureau. Edith loved to watch the Cubs play baseball and the Illini play basketball.
Edith was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.