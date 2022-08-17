CHAMPAIGN — Clara Mae Henderson, 92, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Aug. 14, 2022) at Gibson
Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Clara was born May 6, 1930, in Wheeler. She married Herbert “Paul” Henderson on June 21, 1947, in Henderson, Ky.
Also surviving are one son, Larry Paul Henderson of Fisher; five grandchildren, Zachary (Kristen)
Henderson, Kevin (Wendy) Henderson, Jacob Henderson, Justin (Jami) Henderson and Shannon
Billadeau; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert “Paul” Henderson; daughter, Linda Billadeau; son, Ronald Ray (Carla) Henderson; daughter-in-law, Judy Henderson; one sister; and two brothers.
Mrs. Henderson attended Newton High School. She was a beautician for many years. Clara attended Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and spending time with family. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area Hospital, 1120 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, IL 60936. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.