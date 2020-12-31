ARCOLA — Clara Jane (Hood) Jenkins, 84, of Arcola passed away Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at Carriage Crossing, Arcola, from complications of COVID-19.
Private services will be held Monday, Jan. 4, at Edwards Funeral Home. The Rev. Don Winch will officiate. Burial will be in Arcola Cemetery.
Clara Jane was born on March 10, 1936, in Humboldt, to William Harrison and Elsie O. (Burch) Hood. She married James (Jim) Nolan Jenkins in August 1954 at Humboldt United Methodist Church. He passed away on Dec. 13, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Jenkins and wife Julie of Arcola and Jon Jenkins and wife Teresa of rural Charleston; four grandchildren, Jessie Jenkins of Arcola, Rodger Ocheltree and wife Sol of Las Cruces, N.M., Nicole Dewey and husband Carl of Homer and Jon James Jenkins and wife Lauren of Gallatin, Tenn.; seven great-grandchildren, Nysa, Hunter, Matthew, Haley, Carson, Colton and Addison; and a half sister, Anna Mettler of Urbana.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; and three half brothers, Scott Hood, Wayne Hood and Don Hood.
Jane graduated valedictorian from Mattoon High School in 1954.
Jane was one of the original employees hired in April 1954 at Cabot Corporation in Tuscola. She spent 34 years at Cabot Corporation, starting as a receptionist then moving on to office manager, assistant human resource manager, human resource manager and retired as division human resource manager.
Jane was a person of great faith and very active in her church; first in Humboldt United Methodist Church and later at Arcola United Methodist Church. Jane served as chair on almost every committee in her 50-plus years as a member in Arcola. She also spent many hours volunteering her time to community organizations, including the Arcola Library Board, Arcola Telecare, Mi Raza and Arcola Health Care Center.
Time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, was one of Jane’s favorite blessings. Her caring soul and giving heart will be missed by family and friends.
She was a member of Arcola United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Cunningham’s Children Home in Urbana.