TUSCOLA — Clara Jean Surma, 92, of Tuscola passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Arthur Home, Arthur.
Private family graveside services will be held at Tuscola Township Cemetery in Tuscola.
Mrs. Surma was born April 21, 1929, in Wayne County, the daughter of Samuel and Mary Green Houk. She married William Surma on Jan. 3, 1948, in Champaign. He preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Jon Surma and wife Cindy of Tuscola; a daughter, Andrea Englehardt and husband Bill of Tuscola; seven grandchildren, Adrienne (Michael) Ferrell, Jessica (Bryce) Borchers, Tyler (Molly) Surma, Travis (Codi) Surma, Caleb (Kelley) Englehardt, Nathan (Trisha) Englehardt and Brett (Courtney) Englehardt; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Surma was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Michael Surma; a brother, Harlan Houk; and four sisters, Evelyn Ellis, Louise Woods, Ruth Peavler and Leone Dannison.
She was a member of the Kemp Church of Christ. Mrs. Surma worked as a telephone operator and service representative for General Telephone Company in Tuscola from 1960 until her retirement in 1981.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.