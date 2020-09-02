CHAMPAIGN — Clara Maude “Sis” Stevens, 95, of Champaign passed away at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her son’s home in Mansfield.
There will be no services. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clara was born on April 30, 1925, in Pontiac, a daughter of Alvin and Lillie Dudgeon Johns. She married William B. Williams and he preceded her in death. She later married Joseph Stevens and he preceded her in death.
Clara is survived by her son, William Ray (Karen) Williams of Mansfield; and daughter, Samantha Stevens of Seminole, Fla.; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Barbara Wynistorf of Pontiac; and daughter-in-law Sue Williams of Loda. She was preceded in death by her husbands; son, Thomas E. Williams; four brothers and four sisters.
Clara was more concerned about doing something for other people than for herself. She loved to crochet.