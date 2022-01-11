Listen to this article

DANVILLE — Clara "Ruth" Heffern, 95, of Danville, formerly of Bismarck, died at 6:15 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home & Crematory, 10 E. Williams St., Danville.

