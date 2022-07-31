Clara Vaughn-Dorris Jul 31, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVOY — Clara Vaughn-Dorris, 66, of Savoy, died at 12:55 p.m. Saturday (July 30, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, 110 W. Vine St., C. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos