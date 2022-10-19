URBANA — Clare Morgan Gropp, 100, of Urbana died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at ClarkLindsey's Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana.
Clare was born Jan. 26, 1922, in Lowell, Ariz., to Charles Morgan and Kathryn Potter. Due to the Great Depression, Clare attended 11 schools in Arizona, California and Oregon in her first eight years of school. She especially loved fourth grade at Roskruge Elementary in Tucson, Ariz.
Clare attended Grant High School in Portland before earning her B.S. in chemistry at the University of Oregon (Phi Beta Kappa). She married Armin H. Gropp on Aug. 31, 1944, in Portland. Afterwards in Berkeley, Calif., Clare did titrations for the Atomic Energy Commission.
In Gainesville, Fla., Clare and Armin’s children, Bill and Katy, were born. They were her joys. In Miami, Clare earned her M.A. in library science at the University of Miami and worked as a librarian in many Dade County public schools, mostly at E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary.
At age 72, Clare retired from Stirrup and moved to Naperville/Aurora to be near her beloved grandson Chris. She drew, did watercolors, learned to quilt, went to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and travelled widely. Clare volunteered at church, the Morton Arboretum, the DuPage Children’s Museum, the Naperville Public Library and Naper Settlement. At 90, she moved to ClarkLindsey in Urbana and volunteered almost daily in their library for the next six years.
Clare was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Armin H. Gropp of Miami; a sister, Dorothy Hammack of Portland, Ore.; and a brother, Robert Morgan of North Sandwich, N.H.
She is survived by her son, William D. (Patty Davidson) Gropp of Urbana and their son, Christopher W. Gropp of Knoxville, Tenn.; her daughter, Kathryn E. Gropp of Norwich, Conn.; a niece, Ann (Wally) Shaffer; three nephews, David (Lory) Hammack, Floyd (Nancy) Hammack and Richard Morgan; and Bill’s friend since childhood, Curt Fennell.
They and other relatives, friends and caregivers loved Clare (a.k.a. Aunt Betty by some) and will miss her very much.
Funeral services for Clare will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at Community United Church of Christ in Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community United Church of Christ, 805 S. Sixth St., Champaign, IL 61820, or the Native American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd., Denver, CO 80221.
Condolences may be offered at biz1.gropp@gmail.com.