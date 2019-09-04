DANVILLE — Clarence W. “Brownie” Brown, 90, of Danville passed away at 12:27 p.m. Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Brownie was born on Jan. 13, 1929, in Danville, the son of Clarence W. and Mary Adamson Brown. He married Mona Ashby on June 21, 1953, in Danville. She survives.
Other survivors include one son, Dan (Carrie) Brown of St. Joseph; one daughter, Cheryl (Greg) Pierce of Palm Coast, Fla.; one brother, Jack (Erma) Brown of Danville; eight grandchildren, Krista (Tom) Majka, Jenny (Barry) Voorhees, Sarah (Mark) Stewart, Brittnee (Josh) Marcy, Travis (Jenny) Pierce, Ryan Pierce, Regan Pierce and Kaitlyn Pierce; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary and Dorothy.
Brownie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He owned and operated Brownie’s TV in Catlin. He later worked as production manager at the Commercial-News.
He was a member of the Catlin United Methodist Church and was a 32nd-degree Mason. He was an active member of American Legion Post 210. Most of all, he loved his family and loved dancing with his wife.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Catlin United Methodist Church with Pastor Zach Lecrone officiating. Burial will be in the Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.robisonchapel.com.