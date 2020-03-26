Listen to this article

URBANA — Clarence "Bud" Haubner, 83, of Urbana died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing &Rehab, Savoy. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.