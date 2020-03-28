URBANA — Clarence Eugene Haubner, 83, of Urbana passed away at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab in Savoy.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. A private funeral will be held after the visitation. Pastor Richard Miller will officiate. Burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Bud was born in Chicago on May 14, 1936, and was adopted by Clarence and Naomi Pearl (Wagley) Haubner. They preceded him in death. He was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Decatur, Ill.
On Feb. 29, 1980, Bud married Edna Jenkins in Urbana; she survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Kim Sheahan (Randy Sanford) of Farmer City, Tami Haubner of Champaign and Shari Grindley (James) of Thomasboro. His grandchildren, Heather Nornhold (Jordan) and Holly Grindley, and great-grandchildren, Michael Grindley and Bailey Hoffman, also survive him.
Bud was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. He was employed at the University of Illinois as a data processor for 30 years. Bud also worked part time for many years at Arrowhead Bowling Lanes, where he made many valuable, personal relationships in our community.
Bud loved traveling and taking cruises. His favorite place to travel was Alaska, which he loved for its people and beautiful scenery. He was also a big fan of Las Vegas.
His favorite place to eat was the Original Pancake House in Champaign, where he made many friends. Bud was also well known as Papa Hob to many children in the neighborhood and community.
Bud loved to sing old songs and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bud’s honor to Autism Speaks (Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540). Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.