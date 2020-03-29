URBANA — Clarence "Bud" Haubner, 83, of Urbana died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab.
Private funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Richard Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will be only letting in small groups at a time for Bud's visitation. Thank you for your understanding and patience.