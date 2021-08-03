OCALA, Fla. — Clarence “Butch” Martinie of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Longview and Danville, died, in faith, at home among family, on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Butch was born in Champaign on March 5, 1948, and graduated from ABL High School in Broadlands in 1966. He actively served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1973 and was a Vietnam veteran. Butch managed Monical’s Pizza in both Danville and Bourbonnais before moving to Florida and serving as Tamarac County building inspector until his retirement and move to Ocala, Fla.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Horace “Mike” and Mary Nelle Martinie of Longview, and brothers Jay, Kent, Galen “Marty” and Gary.
Butch is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and daughter Kate, at home; sons, Scott Martinie (Jackie) of Davie, Fla., and Eddie (Wendy) Martinie of Lewisburg, Tenn.; daughters Stephanie (Scott) Green of Platte City, Kan., Dee Bradford of Nashville, Tenn., Brandi Lynn Moore of Danville, Terri Young of Ocala and Debbie (Curtis) Johnson of Miami.
He also leaves his sisters, Sharon (George) Limbert of Gardner, Kan., Mary (Gerry) Glasgow of Allerton and Sara (Jack) Cheely of Savoy.
Uncle Butch was a favorite of many loving nieces and nephews, along with 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Fla., and burial with full military honors in Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.
Memorials may be made to your local military honor guards.