MONTICELLO — Clarence “Ed” Seth passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in Monticello.
He was born on July 22, 1932, in Urbana, the son of Ernest and Cora Seth.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Charles Sadler; and good friend, Reuben Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Jean Sadler; three brothers; and two sisters.
Ed loved fishing, hunting, boating, scuba diving, riding motorcycles and all shooting sports. He was an electrician and longtime member of the I.B.E.W., retiring after 42 years of employment. Ed will always be remembered for stepping up to help others and will be greatly missed.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to Genesis Therapy, Marybeth and Diane and Maddison Bushman for their special care at Arbor Rose of Monticello assisted living.
A private inurnment will be scheduled at a later date. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his arrangements.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.