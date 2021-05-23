URBANA — Clarence Henry Arlan Romig passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at age 92 at his home at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana.
He was born in East Texas, Pa., to Arlan Always Romig and Mildred Amanda (Rockel) Romig.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Elizabeth (Emge), who passed away in 2020; a son, Steven William Romig; his parents; and a brother, Charles Always Samuel Romig.
He is survived by his daughter, Joan Arlene (Romig) Reed and her husband, Ronald; his son, Wayne Always Romig; and his seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Bryan (Beth), Annaliese (Dan) Reed, Eric Reed, Cameron, Brent and Warren.
Clarence attended schools in Macungie and Emmaus, Pa., until he entered the Navy in June 1945. After Clarence’s Naval duty of two years, he enlisted in the Army, when he was sent to Berlin because of his knowledge of German. It was there that he met his future wife, Ruth, a Berlin native.
Clarence served in Berlin; Korea; Bad Tölz, Germany; Berlin; Bad Kreuznach, Germany; Fort Belvoir, Va.; Okinawa, Japan; Fort Gordon, Ga.; and Frankfurt, Germany, until he retired. During his Army service, Clarence specialized in criminal justice, and his duties included teaching at the military police school at Fort Gordon.
During his time in the Army, Clarence attended the University of Maryland, obtaining the Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.
Two of Clarence’s children, Steven and Joan, were born in Berlin, and the third, Wayne, was born at Fort Belvoir.
After his retirement from the military, Clarence attended Michigan State University, where he obtained a Master’s Degree in criminal justice. He was hired by the University of Illinois as a professor at the Police Training Institute. Clarence worked part-time on his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois while he taught criminal justice at Indiana State University. Subsequently, Clarence’s eye disease of Retinitis Pigmentosa got the best of him and he discontinued his teaching career.
He was able to continue his private business of Polygraph Services, as well as participating for 25 years as a screener for the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Adult Diversion Program.
Clarence was a Mason and an adviser with the Order of the Demolay in Augusta, with his son Steve, who was a member. When his son Wayne was in Boy Scouts, Clarence served as an Assistant Scout Master for many years and was awarded an Adult Recognition Achievement for exceptional service in Scouting.
Clarence had numerous hobbies throughout his lifetime, including photography, traveling, gardening and tinkering with music and recordings. He relished in repairing a wide range of items, always finding ways to reuse and repurpose. He spent a lot of time working with his children, teaching them electronics and mechanical concepts. These skills were then passed on to future generations.
Clarence constantly stressed how important education was, including increasing one’s vocabulary and using proper grammar. Library visits were important, with weekly visits as a family. Clarence had a passion of always helping others to further their knowledge, whether it was mentoring fellow soldiers, in Demolay and Scouting, working with students during his teaching career, and later, helping prospective students obtain scholarships.
Although he was blind in his later years and dementia robbed him of his memories, it never took away his loving spirit, sense of humor and kindness.
For those who wish, donations may be made to "Foundation Fighting Blindness" in his name, or to a charity of your choice.
A private memorial celebration is planned by the family later this year.
His ashes, as well as those of his recently departed wife, Ruth, will be interned at Saint Paul's UCC Cemetery in Trexlertown, Pa. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory in Tilton is assisting the family.