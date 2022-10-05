DANVILLE — Clarence L. Wilson, 91, of Danville died at home Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022).
Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., with services immediately following and Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 210.
Clarence was born July 28, 1931, in Danville, to Clarence O. and Lucille (Huron) Wilson. He attended Danville schools, graduating from Danville High School in 1951, and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War at the Panama Canal. Clarence started his career at the Lebanon Chemical Company shortly thereafter and worked for 45 years before retiring. Not one to just sit, he then went back to work part time at Danville Rubber, Eagles Grocery and a few other places here and there. When he wasn’t working, Clarence could often be found fishing, mushroom hunting and gardening. He was an avid square and round dancer and enjoyed listening to gospel and old country music.
On June 17, 1956, Clarence married Patsy Ragle, and the two have shared 66 years together.
He leaves behind his wife, Patty; three children, Rose (Dave) Sams, Sue Ross and David (Julia) Wilson; four grandchildren, Sara (Trey) McCorkle, Travis (Dana Hansen) Wilson, Shelby (Nate) Leach and Marlee Sams; his great-grandchild, Nora Rose McCorkle; and plethora of fishing buddies.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Tyler L. Wilson and Kurt and Kyle Gouty; and two brothers, Donald and Larry Wilson.
Messages and memories may be left at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.