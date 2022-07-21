CHAMPAIGN — Clarence Schlueter, 91, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (July 19, 2022).
He was born in Belleville on their family farm on May 7, 1931, to Emil and Augusta Schlueter. Clarence graduated from Freeburg Highschool, where he served as president of his class for three years, also participating in the student council, FFA, 4-H, band and Turkey Hill Grange.
When enrolled in the University of Illinois, Clarence was a member of Nabor House fraternity and elected president his senior year and was president of the UI Horticulture Club, was a member of the UI Ag Council, Scabbard and Blade, Military Honorary Society and ROTC, where he received commission as second lieutenant. He graduated with a degree in horticulture and agriculture economics in 1953.
Later, Clarence trained at Fort Devens, Mass., with the Army Security Agency and was subsequently stationed at Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, where he served as command issuing officer for the Alaskan Theatre. He was promoted to first lieutenant before being honorably discharged from service in 1955. Clarence had a successful 45-year career working with Country Companies Insurance and founded the Town & Country Real Estate Agency in Fairmount. He set many sales records and was one of the first inductees into the Country Companies Hall of Fame, where he achieved the Million Dollar Round Table status several times. He was regarded as a man of great character and a mentor to many others in the community.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Augusta Schlueter.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn Belton Schlueter, with whom he took great pleasure traveling the world; three children, Stephen (Debbie) Schlueter of Norwell, Mass., Deborah (Rodney) McCoy of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Christina (John) Kite of Carmel, Ind.; and two stepchildren, David (Bobbi) Lamps of Minneapolis and Lori Kisner (Roger Attwell) of Peachtree Corners, Ga.
Clarence is also survived by six grandchildren, Marissa (Craig) Moore of San Francisco, Kyle Schlueter of Boston, Brenna McCoy of North Richland Hills and Jack, Ava and Sophia Kite of Carmel; and three stepgrandchildren, Kaitlyn and Cole Kisner of Atlanta and Zoe Lamps of Minneapolis.
Also surviving are his brothers, Melvin (Ruth) Schlueter of Towanda and Floyd (Carol) Schlueter of Belleville.
Clarence was immensely proud of the legacy he left behind. His lifelong philosophy was that one way a person’s legacy lives on after passing are the benefits they have brought to others during their lifetime.
“I now pass the BATON to the younger generation!” — Clarence Schlueter
Visiting hours at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Funeral services will be at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney, immediately following the funeral service.
Donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, or the First United Methodist Church of Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.