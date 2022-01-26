CHAMPAIGN — Our beloved Clarence Shelley entered the world on Aug. 16, 1931, and departed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, leaving behind a legacy of love and service to others.
The fourth child of Grady Shelley and Alma (Jones) Shelley, Clarence was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Grady Shellie, William Shelley, Clara Butler, Susie Spivey, Helen Perkins, Constance Turner and Barbara Myles.
Born in Detroit, Clarence graduated from Miller High School, where he discovered a passion for great literature and a talent for writing that he channeled into his editorials for the school newspaper. After graduation, he was a dock worker with the Merchant Marines and on cruise ships on the Great Lakes. He was accepted to Wayne State University, majoring in journalism before deciding to become a high school English teacher. He was initiated into the Alpha Beta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Inc. in 1951. His college education was interrupted with service in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, when Clarence was honorably discharged.
Clarence returned to Wayne State, joined the football team and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English (1957). Over the next 10 years, he taught English at Detroit’s Northeastern High School, where his students included future Motown legends Mary Wilson, Florence Ballard and members of the Miracles. He also earned a master’s degree in education (1965). Teaching led to opportunities to counsel and mentor students and advise administrators at the Detroit Board of Education, The Cranbrook School (Michigan), Wayne State University and Dartmouth College (New Hampshire). In 1968, after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Chancellor Jack Peltason at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign invited Clarence to run a new program to support Black students.
Clarence, his former wife, Dorothy Vickers-Shelley, and their children, Dana and Pamela, moved from Detroit to Urbana that summer and resided in the university’s faculty housing during their first five years in Illinois.
He became the first director of the new Special Education Opportunities Program, charged with organizing one of the nation’s earliest and largest recruitment efforts of Black and students of color: in 1967, only 372 of 30,400 students were Black; in 1968, 565 newly admitted Black and Latino students entered the student body. He was named dean of students in 1974, assistant vice chancellor in 1984, and associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs before his first retirement in 2001. He also served as special assistant to the chancellor, continuing to develop cultural programming and acting as an ambassador to Black and alumni of color until 2016. Having served under five UI presidents and nine chancellors, Clarence’s decadeslong commitment to higher educational access and opportunity for first-generation, low-income and Black students also included contributing to academic research, professional training materials and other publications.
He was an adviser to African American Young Men Moving, and for 25 years served as chapter adviser to Beta chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Inc. His leadership and contributions were recognized over the years by the university and Champaign County community organizations including: the UI Chancellor’s Medallion for Service to the Campus; Black Greek Council; Interfraternity Council; UI Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Concerns; La Casa Cultural Latina; Asian Pacific American Student Coalition; and American Civil Liberties Union. Clarence was one of 18 “remarkable individuals who triggered innovation at the University of Illinois and beyond” featured in its 150th-anniversary publication. Another proud moment for the former Army and college athlete came in 1972 when Clarence won a championship trophy for intramural basketball. Those Huff Gym games were legendary!
Clarence and his wife, Sharon Ormsby-Shelley, were married for 23 years, enjoying theater (Krannert, Shakespeare Theater Festival), film, football, train travel, while sharing their love with children, grandchildren and close family friends through entertaining in their home and visits to their favorite spots — Esquire Grill, Baxter’s, Sun Singer and an occasional Culver’s treat.
In addition to his wife, Clarence will forever be remembered and his legacy celebrated by his daughters, Dana Vickers Shelley (Robert A. Glasner) and Pamela-Alyse Shelley; sister, Carlotta Shelley; brother-in-law Ronald G. Vickers (Reneé); beloved nieces and nephews; and his Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers; sister-in-law, Marveen Tuite, and brother-in-law Matthew Tuite. From his marriage to Sharon: son Craig Walker, daughter Courtney Walker; grandchildren Craig J. Walker Jr. (Kasey), Cory Sutton, Jordan Walker (Megan), Danielle B. McGhee (Edwind), Chase Walker and David McKenzie; nine great-grandchildren; as well as former students, mentees, friends, colleagues and a few denizens of the night.
Mr. Clarence Shelley will lie in repose during a public viewing Friday, Jan. 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., Champaign, IL 61820. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and all attendees must wear masks regardless of vaccination status. While he will be eulogized and buried during a private family service, a celebration of life for will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Clarence Shelley Scholarship. If you are making a gift online, visit omsa.illinois.edu/give, where you will find a link to donate directly to the Clarence Shelley Scholarship on the Office of Minority Student Affairs’ (OMSA) giving page. If you pay by check, please make payable to the University of Illinois Foundation. Please include the name of the Clarence Shelley Scholarship in the memo or with a separate note sent with the check, mailed to University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, in charge of arrangements.