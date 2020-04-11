CHAMPAIGN — Clarence “Vern” L. Bucey Jr., 63, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (April 7, 2020).
He was born Nov. 21, 1956, in Rockford, the son of Clarence L. and Sally A. (Medearis) Bucey Sr. He was a graduate of Rockford Lutheran High School and Concordia University.
He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and was employed by Caterpillar. Vern enjoyed reading and spending time with friends. He also enjoyed making pizza and watching sports, especially the Cubs, Bears and Illini.
Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth Hirschi and Leigh Bucey; grandson, Henrik Hirschi; mother, Sally; sister, Sheila Utech; brother, Jamie (Kirsten) Bucey; brother-in-law, Russ Crowell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father; sister, Anne Crowell; brother-in-law, Darrell Utech; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Bucey and Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Medearis.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. Arrangements are by Delehanty Funeral Home Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. A memorial will be established.