CHAMPAIGN — Clarice M. Behrens, 90, of Champaign passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Clarice was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Chicago to George Edward Wise Jr. and Helen Gray Wise. She married William H. Behrens Jr. on Sept. 1, 1951. He preceded her in death October 3, 2019.
She was a graduate of Taft High School in Chicago. She earned her master's degree in social work from the University of Illinois.
Clarice was a member of Harvest Church in Urbana and a charter board member of Crisis Nursery.
She leaves behind three children, Gary Behrens of Chicago, Laurie Rubin of Champaign and Bill (Ann) Behrens of Annapolis, Md.; five grandchildren, Corey, Grady, Johanna, Jack and Erin Behrens; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her brother, George Wise.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Church Outreach Fund.
