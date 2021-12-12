TUSCOLA — Clarice Kathryn Schweighart, 88, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Carriage Crossing Assisted Living, Arcola, where she had been a resident for three years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father John Titus officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. She will be laid to rest in Tuscola Cemetery.
Clarice was born May 9, 1933, the youngest daughter of Herman N. and Loretta K. Laley Decker. Growing up on a farm south of Philo as the country was recovering from the Great Depression, Clarice discovered the ethics of hard work, family devotion and the Catholic faith. She attended Philo schools and graduated from Unity High School in 1951. Upon graduating, she worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois.
On Nov. 26, 1953, Clarice married Gaylord Schweighart of Pesotum. They started their married life in Champaign, where Gaylord worked for Illinois Power Company, and a year, later their first daughter, Jan, was born. Gaylord accepted a lineman’s position with Central Illinois Public Service Company and the young family found themselves moving to Tuscola in 1957. Soon after, daughters Elizabeth (Beth) and Kathryn (Kathie) completed their family. Tuscola was where they would call home and become active citizens of the community.
Clarice was typical of most housewives of the 1960s, staying home to tend to the house and children while making sure meals were waiting for Gaylord at the end of the workday. She took pride in keeping an impeccably clean and tidy house. Having three girls to raise would bring forth Clarice’s sewing skills. Her skills were passed down to her daughters as she guided them through their 4-H sewing projects.
She was an avid tennis player and bowler and she and Gaylord loved to dance.
As her family became more independent and changing with the times, Clarice went back into the workforce, working several secretarial positions, including with USI Chemical/Polytrip Division, Tuscola Cooperative Grain, Dr. John Cunningham and the Douglas County Extension Office.
Clarice enjoyed attending her grandchildrens' variety of events throughout the years, including softball, pom pom, football, basketball, soccer, school musicals and concerts.
She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and gardening. She was a devout Catholic and active member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola and the Rosary & Altar Society.
Throughout the years, Gaylord and Clarice developed many lasting friendships. One cherished group of friends in particular was the "Pinochle Group" of 50+ years, which consisted of the Dietrichs, Hausmanns, Huffmans, Rings and Kleisses.
Clarice was also an active member of the American Business Club Auxiliary. Clarice and Gaylord had the opportunity to travel to Hawaii with great friends and to Europe where they would visit Bremmelbach, France, the home of Schweighart ancestors.
After a short battle with cancer, Gaylord died on March 2, 1998. Clarice then married Clarence Painter in 2007. He passed away on March 28, 2019.
Those who will be left with a void in Clarice’s absence include her daughters, Jan Hastings (Greg) of Tuscola, Beth Fancher (Phil) of Louisville, Ill., and Kathryn Clapper (Curt) of Tuscola; four grandchildren, Melinda Hastings Smith of South Elgin, Aaron Hastings of Tuscola, Cole Clapper of Mahomet and Mitch Clapper (Jourdan) of Tuscola; three great-grandchildren, Halle Kathryn Smith, Cade Smith and Wyatt Clapper; and four siblings, Mary Grace Bowen, Alvin Decker, Verina Wilhelm and Gerald Decker.
Upon her passing, Clarice will relish in a reunion with friends and family that include two sisters, Genevieve Clark and Wilfrieda Gillins, and a brother, Maurice Decker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Social Action Minitry Food Pantry in Tuscola or the Alzheimer’s Association, or perhaps the next time you clean your house, go above and beyond and think of Clarice.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Carriage Crossing, Arcola, for their loving care and friendship given their mother.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.