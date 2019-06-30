DANVILLE — Clarice Pauline Wahlfeldt, 62, of Danville passed away on 26th of June 2019, at her home.
She was born on March 27, 1957, in Chicago, a daughter of Ervin and Emma (Harding) Salzman. She married Richard C. Wahlfeldt on July 11, 1979. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Tanya (Allan) Librojo of Florida; one son, Kenneth (Abigail) Wahlfeldt of Virginia; four grandchildren, Alexus, Ashton, Andrew Librojo of Florida and Terrance Campbell of Danville; two sisters, Donna Sawvell and Darlene DeBarba; and one brother, Jack (Barb) Salzman of Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Clarice was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was an assistant manager for District 118 food services. She was an active member of the Union. She was a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame.
She enjoyed spending her free time bowling, going to festivals, playing bunko with friends, gardening, traveling, participating in 5Ks with her friends, arts/ceramics and time with family and friends. She was a Girl Scout leader for 11 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., in Danville. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Danville. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Please join Clarice’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.