MAHOMET — Clarine L. Saathoff, 91, of Mahomet, formerly of Gibson City, passed away at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family burial will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Anchor. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Clarine was born July 12, 1929, in Ogden Township, a daughter of George and Katherine Behrns Frerichs. She married Harm J. "Bob" Saathoff on Feb. 20, 1949, in Royal. He passed away Jan. 22, 2003.
She is survived by three daughters, Rhonda (Bill) Harlow of Sarasota, Fla., Nancy (Trey) Pautsch of Portland, Ore., and Robin (Don) Brokate of Mahomet; two grandchildren, Kimberly (Jose) Soto of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Travis (Kimberly) Brokate of Colorado Springs, Colo., whom she was extremely proud of; and two precious great-grandchildren, Lexi and Viera Soto.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
