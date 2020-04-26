URBANA — Clark Edward Cunningham, professor emeritus of cultural anthropology, died peacefully at home and beloved on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He chose a beautiful spring morning surrounded by the love of his children.
Clark lived a large life full of travel, adventure, with an unceasing curiosity about almost everything. From a humble childhood as the son of a detective and mother, in Kansas City, Mo., he progressed to earning, on full scholarship, a BA from Yale University. He continued his education as a Rhodes Scholar, completing a bachelor of letters and, ultimately, a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) from Oxford University.
His career started as a lecturer at Yale. He joined the Anthropology Department at the University of Illinois in 1963, as a visiting lecturer, advancing to full professorship in 1972 until his retirement in 1995. Clark’s main focus of study in anthropology was Southeast Asian culture, particularly Indonesian and Thai. He was a founding member of the Asian Studies Department at University of Illinois. His career was very successful, long, varied and brimming with many projects, colleagues and students. He found dealing with and traveling to other cultures to be the most satisfying thing about his job.
As no professor truly retires, he continued his studies and wrote extensively for the rest of his life. He was very proud to be part of the Spurlock Museum in Urbana, where he served as a trustee, president in 2008-9 and curator of various exhibits.
Erudite, highly educated and highly awarded, he unfortunately sired an actor and a musician. His son, Eric, and daughter, Nathalie (born to his first wife, the late Anita Hubert, anthropologist at the University of Bordeaux), were raised by his second wife and their mother, Aulikki Kokko-Cunningham, professor of medicine at the University of Illinois. Aulikki and Clark enjoyed 48 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. Eric, a successful composer and music producer, lives in Hollywood with his wife, Aimee, and Clark’s grandchildren, Chase, Kai and Delphine Cunningham. Nathalie, an actor and teacher, also lives in Los Angeles with her husband, John.
Clark was an avid collector of miniature cars and airplanes, magazines and the New York Times. He loved good food, good drink, good companionship, poker, all things beautiful and funny. He also loved, of course, traveling the world. He had a Buddhistic calm, was soft spoken, humble, with a hilarious dry wit, a big heart and enormous generosity. He was a true philanthropist in thought and deed. Clark’s was a life well lived, and he was very well loved indeed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Clark's honor to the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures at Illinois, spurlock.illinois.edu/giving/. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.