DANVILLE — Clark O. Haynes, 72, of Danville died Sunday (May 3, 2020) at North Logan Health Care Center, Danville. He was born on April 20, 1948, in Danville to Clyde and Charlotte (Baird) Haynes.
He is survived by two daughters, Heather Moriarty of Paris, Ill., and Cassandra Haynes of Urbana; three brothers, Darrin Haynes of Veedersburg, Ind., Lloyd Haynes of Danville and Dennis (Jeanne) Haynes of Umatilla, Fla.; four sisters, Della Lutz of St. Joseph, Sandy (Terry) Duncan of Fithian, Linda (Robert) Charnock of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Sheila (Thelbert) Falconer of Rossville; and five grandchildren, Paige and Morghan Smith, Rose Townsend and Kaitlyn and Josiah Ettelt.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Russell Crouse.
Clark served his country from 1968-70 in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed at Point Mugu Naval Air Station in California. He was a service electrician and worked in the ground crew for Phantom jets.
He was a model hobbyist and a Corvette enthusiast. In addition to his black powder revolver collection, Clark was also passionate about Coca-Cola memorabilia. He was also an artist and enjoyed practicing long classic rock riffs on his guitar.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, services for Clark Haynes will be private with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials in his name may be made to Mental Health America. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is in charge of arrangements.
Please join Clark’s family in sharing memories, photos and video of his life through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.