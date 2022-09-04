MONTICELLO — Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Clark L. Krutsinger, 92, of Mahomet passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Clark was born on May 14, 1930, in Kinmundy, to Ira and Alta Krutsinger. He graduated from Kinmundy High School and married his high-school sweetheart, Ula E. Burkett, on Dec. 23, 1950. Clark played baseball and was sought after by the St. Louis Cardinals but chose to be a plumber-pipefitter instead. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served with honor in the AU 8350-Corp. of Engineers in Fort Richardson, Alaska, from 1951-1953.
After he was discharged, Clark moved to Champaign and joined the plumber-pipefitters’ union, Local 149. He and Ula bought property in Mahomet, and Clark built the family home where they lived together until she died on Oct. 11, 2021. They were blessed with a marriage of nearly 70 years.
Clark boasted that Ula made him attend her church, and he first learned about Christ there. He would later serve as a deacon at Stratford Park Bible Chapel, where he was heavily involved in the construction and maintenance of the church and the boys’ youth group. Clark also regularly volunteered at Lake Geneva Youth Camp in Wisconsin. Clark’s passions were working with his hands, gardening and construction and maintenance of the family home. It was not uncommon to find Clark and his son, Dennis, working in the shop on a project.
Clark’s immediate family includes his daughter, Kathy, and her husband, Tim; son, Dennis, and his wife, Amy; grandchildren Jacki and husband Stephen, Jodi and husband Anthony and Joshua and wife Kelly; grandchildren Amanda, Ethan and Emily; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sydnei, Madison, Tessa, Morgan and Emmerson; and brothers’ children, Carolyn, Doug, Nancy, Keith, Rita, Jeff and Linda.
In addition to his wife, Ula, Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Alta; brothers, Francis and Ralph; and grandson, Jonathon.
A memorial service with military rites will be held in May 2023, with the precise date to be announced early next year. Following the service, a private graveside service will be held in Kinmundy, where he and Ula will be laid to rest at the family plot.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com. The family is grateful to the staff of Piatt County Nursing Home who cared for Clark in his final hours. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation, P.O. Box 410, Monticello, IL 61856.