SAVOY — Claude N. Coombs, 98, of Savoy passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at Autumn Fields Adult Community, Savoy.
He was born April 23, 1922, in Muhlenberg Co., Ky., a son of Joseph and Lillian Newman Coombs. He married Lula M. (Lou) Coombs on Nov. 6, 1942, in Owensboro, Ky., after knowing each other only six weeks. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage before her death on Jan. 16, 2014.
He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Coombs of Savoy.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Alan Coombs; a stillborn daughter; one brother, John William Coombs; and one sister, Elizabeth Moeller.
Claude joined the Army after the bombing at Pearl Harbor. After the war, the staff sergeant was stationed at Chanute Air Base, teaching courses in radar.
He later began working in sales at the Smith Alsop Paint Store in Champaign. He became manager and then regional manager of many of the M.A.B. Paint Stores in Illinois and Indiana until his retirement. After his retirement, he drove cars for Bob’s Auto Town, Worden & Martin and Sullivan’s Chevrolet.
Graveside services will be held in the spring.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements and cremation (morganmemorialhome.com).