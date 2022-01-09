ST. JOSEPH — Claudetta J. Hartman, 69, of St. Joseph passed away at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Claudetta was born April 19, 1952, in Champaign, the daughter of James Claude and Mary Jo (Funderburk) Lindsey. She married Robert Hartman on Feb. 17, 1978, in Effingham. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Emily (Jason Waldeck) Hartman of St. Joseph and Ben (Sarah) Hartman of Bellflower; two granddaughters, Claire and Juliet; a sister, Carolyn (Nate) Purcell of St. Joseph; a brother, Marvin (Jo) Lindsey of Hamilton, Ohio; and her dogs, Mini and Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Claudetta was a graduate of the St. Joseph-Ogden High School Class of 1970. She worked at Heritage Grade School for over 20 years as a teacher's aide and libarian. She loved helping the kids learn to read.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, her dogs and going to Arkansas for her family reunion. Most of all, she loved spending time with her granddaughters.
Memorials may be made to Rescue Me Clifford, 435 W. Court St., Paris, IL 61944, or Carle Hospice, 1813 W Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
