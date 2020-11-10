TOLONO — Claudette Campbell, 80, of Tolono passed away at 6:05 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with the Rev. Ken Young officiating. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks must be worn to enter the funeral home.
Mrs. Campbell was born June 3, 1940, in Glasgow, Ky., a daughter to Robert H. and Ina G. Key Woodcock. She married Ben Campbell on Oct. 7, 1961, in Urbana; he survives.
Also surviving are a son, Brian L. (Trisha) Campbell of Fate, Texas; a daughter, Pam S. Campbell of Savoy; two grandchildren, Blane and Natalie Campbell of Fate; a great-grandchild, Leighton Renee Campbell of Fate; a sister, Geraldine Julius of Paxton; and two brothers, Robert G. Woodcock of Urbana and Danny Leon Woodcock of Brookville, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Joyce Woodcock, Angela Woodcock and Goldagene Hubbart.
She graduated from Unity High School in 1958. She was employed at Champaign Abstract as a secretary. She was also a homemaker who enjoyed anything that was the color red. She also enjoyed spending time with her children.
Memorials may be made to Fountain of Life Family Fellowship Church, Tolono.