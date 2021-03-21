TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Claudette Tarr passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 9, in Traverse City, Mich. Born on Feb. 11, 1960, in Flint, Mich., Claudette grew up in Urbana. She graduated in 1978 from Urbana High School and worked for many years for F&G Lighting and Sound. In 1989, she moved to San Diego, where she worked at the Santee Municipal Water District and attended San Diego State University. She married Kevin Tarr in 1994 on a boat in the San Diego Bay. They enjoyed the California sunshine until they relocated to Traverse City in 2004.
She was employed by the 86th Grand Traverse District Court. Claudette was an avid animal lover, and she adored the four dogs she had over the years. She loved to garden and was an excellent cook, frequently bringing dishes to family gatherings that were prepared with fresh ingredients from her garden. Claudette was a wonderfully joyous person, always full of laughs and bubbly. She was fun to be with and will be missed by those who knew her.
Her parents, Elsworth (Fitz) and Nola Fitzpatrick, predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Tarr (Traverse City, Mich.), and siblings Daniel Fitzpatrick (Urbana), Flossi Gilbert (Owosso, Mich.), Patricia Fitzpatrick (Bakersfield, Calif.), Joe Fitzpatrick (Neoga) and Bob Fitzpatrick (Bradenton, Fla.).
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Traverse City Chapel, 232 East State Street, Traverse City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherryland Humane Society, 1750 Ahlberg Rd., Traverse City, MI 49696, www.cherrylandhumane.org/donate.